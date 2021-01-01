USB C to HDMIDVIVGA Adapter 4 in 1 USB 30 TypeC Hub VGAHDMIDVI Video Adapter 4K UHD Support HDMIVGA DVIVGA Simultaneously Male to Female.

4 in 1 USB-C HUB - This USB C to DVI/VGA/HDMI adapter allows USB C enabled devices( such as MacBook Pro, Chromebook Pixel) to connect with HDMI/VGA/DVI-equipped devices( such as monitor, projector, TV) for multiple monitors, extending working space with mirroring or extending display. NOTE: VGA port can work simultaneously with HDMI or DVI port with maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080P, and two external monitors will show the same image. HDMI & DVI ports can't work simultaneously. Crystal Clear Images - The HDMI & DVI ports deliver high-definition video in up to 4K UHD( 3840 x 2160 ), which is 4 times clearer than 1080P. With USB 3.1 Type C to DVI/HDMI/VGA adapter, you can enjoy vivid images, easy to create home theater and make presentations at meetings. VGA PORT - The VGA port allows to stream high definition video 1920x1200(up to Full HD 1080p) in your type c compatible computer to monitor or projector with VGA. The male to female converter