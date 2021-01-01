USB C to HDMI VGA Adapter USB Type C Thunderbolt 3 Compatible to HDMI 4K+VGA Converter Adapter Compatible with MacBook ProChromebook PixelDell XPS.

This USB C to HDMI/VGA adapter allows USB C enabled devices( such as MacBook Pro, Chromebook Pixel) to connect with HDMI/VGA-equipped devices (such as monitor, projector, TV) for multiple monitors, extending working space with mirroring display. HDMI resolution is up to 4K at 3840x2160@30Hz and VGA resolution is up to 1920x1200@60Hz. Note: HDMI and VGA ports can work simultaneously with maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080P, and two external monitors will show the same image. The HDMI port delivers high-definition video in up to 4K UHD(3840x2160)@30Hz, which is 4 times clearer than 1080P. With Monodeal USB 3.1 Type C to VGA/HDMI adapter. The VGA port allows to stream high definition video 1920x1200(up to Full HD 1080p) in your type c compatible computer to monitor or projector with VGA. Plug and play. No driver or external power adapter is needed. Multiple protections are applied for over-voltage, over-charging, over-heat. Aluminum Pl