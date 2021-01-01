USB C to HDMI Multiport Adapter USB 3.1 Gen 1 Thumderbolt 3 to HDMI 4K Video Converter /USB 3.0 hub Port PD Quick Charging Port with Large Projection

Best Quality Guranteed. 2020 UPGRADED VERSIONExpands computer ports into a HDMI 4K output port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB-C charging port. Three ports can work at the same time. Easily expand usb c devices and fulfill your daily use 4K UHD HDMI PORT Enables you to mirror or extend the display of your phone/laptop to your TV, projector or monitor in up to 4K UHD (3840x2160@30Hz) resolution. Help you enjoy nice pictures on movies and work HIGH SPEED USB 3.0 TRANSFER The USB 3.0 port provide highest peak data transfer speed up to 5 Gbps, easy to transfer a HD movies in short time. Compatible with USB flash disk, camera, removable hard drive, mouse, keyboard or other USB A 2.0/USB A 3.0 devices PLUG-AND-PLAY, PROVIDE CHARGING Using adapter don't require any software, drivers, or complicated installation process. Meanwhile, Type-C charging quickly output make you satisfaction. Slim and portable design with aluminium body provides better heat dissipation WIDELY