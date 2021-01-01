USB C to HDMI Cable USB TypeC to 4K HDMI by GAOJAY Thunderbolt 3 Compatible and Compatible with MacBook ProAir 20192018 iPad Pro 20192018 Samsung.

Best Quality Guranteed. 4K HDMI Video Output You can mirror or extend the display of your laptop/phone to your TV or monitor in up to 4K UHD high resolution. Help you enjoy great movies and it brings home the complete cinematic experience. Great Stable SignalThis cable can stream sports events, watch movies, gaming, and show photos/albums directly from your phone or computer and never miss the game-winning touchdown or your favorite TV episodes. Direct cable connection from your smartphone or computer to TV (stable signal transfer). Well Built QualityPremium aluminum alloy casing for better heat insulation. Fits snugly with the USB-C ports on your devices for stable signal transfer. This cable is extremely tough, excellent durability and great anti-skid due to use of Nylon Braided material. Plug and PlayPortable size and easy to use. Lightweight in design convenient for travel and business trips. Works well everywhere. Simply connect to the port and you