USB C to HDMI Cable USB Type C to HDMI CableThunderbolt 3 Compatible for Home Office 4K Compatible for MacBook Pro iPad Air 4 iPad Pro 2020.

Directly connected to the cell phoneConnect your cell phone with the USB C to HDMI cable directly to your TV or projector. This way you can enjoy live events or your favorite shows on a larger screen. A stable signal transmission guarantees an even and clear picture quality. Note: Only a few applications can be used for the full screen display for the iPad Pro 2018. Plug & PlayAllow you to connect one even two HDMI monitors/displays with this USB C to HDMI cable, up to 4K@30Hz resolution. No additional software required. The perfect solution for your USB-C Devices. Compatible with HDMI-enabled TVs/Monitors/Projectors for both video and audio transfer. Thoughtful and durable designCompact and light, Braided nylon cable for extrav durability. C port is designed with indicator light. Premium aluminum housing for better thermal insulation. Compact design fits snugly with the USB C Ports on your devices, better signal transmission protection. Don