USB C to HDMI Cable 10FT USB Type C to HDMI Cable Adapter 4K Compatible with MacBook Pro 2020 iPad Pro 2020 Mac Mini Surface Book 2 XPS 15 Galaxy.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB-C to HDMI cable connects your devices (like 2017 iMac/ 2016 MacBook Pro/ 2015 Macbook/ New Chromebook Pixel/ XPS 13 & 15 /Yoga 910 / Yoga 4 Pro / Lumia 950/950XL & more) to HDTV, monitor or projector with HDMI input. GOLD PLATED PLUG USB-C to HDMI cable allows you to connect your HDTV, monitor, projector and other HDMI display with HDMI port to your USB C Devices. Premium Video and Audio. This USB-C to HDMI cable can deliver both video and audio signal. Support resolution up to 4K (38402160) and back compatible with 1080P (19201080). Cable length 10 Feet / 3 M, more portable and convenient. Please contact us if you have any concerns at all. This cable with no external drivers or power required, convenient use and carrying.