USB C to HDMI Adapter USB C Hub to Dual HDMI 4 in 1 Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI with 2 HDMI Ports 4KUSB 30 PortPower Delivery Type C Port Compatible for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Brilliant Modular System Design: We offer 1-year defective product refund/replacement and friendly customer service. 4 in 1 USB C adapter is equipped with 4K HDR HDMI and the fastest charging and transferring technology that allow you to connect 2 HDMI (4K resolution) simultaneous, USB C (fast charging) power delivery, USB -A 3. 0 ( fast data transferring). Whenever you need to have a business presentation, a larger screen display or entertainment. always get your back. Innovative Dual Display: 4 in 1 USB C adapter allows you to display the content of your laptop to 2 monitors which maximum output up to 3840*2160@30hz resolution). No matter you are a calling center supervisor, data analyst or office manager that use 2 monitors in work absolutely can boost your working efficiency to an upper level. Attention: it ONLY supports MIRROR MODE on Apple Mac OS system which is limited by Mac itself. Adv