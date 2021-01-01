USB C to HDMI 10FT Cable USB Type C to HDMI 4K Cable Adapter for Home Office Compatible with MacBook Pro 2020 iPad Pro 2020 2018 Surface Book 2.

Best Quality Guranteed. 10FT Long USBC to HDMI Cable The length of this USB C to HDMI Cable is 15 FT. It allowed to expand larger workspace when you work at home in long distance. This USB C to HDMI adapter is design to streaming the screen of laptop, tablet, PC, Cellphone to larger screen like HDTV, projector, monitor. It is a good choice for online education, data analysis, home office. Compatible modelHDMI to USBC cable is Compatible with MacBook Pro 2020/2019/2018/2017, MacBook Air 2018 2019 2020, iMac (Mid 2017) and newer, iPad Pro 2018 2020, XPS 12 (9250)/XPS 13/XPS 15. H P Elite Book Folio G1, Spectre 13. Thinkpad E580/ T470/ T480/ X1 Carbon (2017), Chromebook Pixel (2015) , Pixelbook 2-in-1, Pixel Slate 2-in-1, Surface Book 2, Surface Go 2-in-1. Galaxy Tab Pro S 2-in-1, Galaxy Tab S4 and other galaxy cellphone that support DEX mode(S8/S9/S10/S20/NOTE 8/NOTE9) Vivid 4K@30hz ResolutionUSB-C to HDMI Cable support video resolutions up to 4k@30HZ; Exten