USB C to Fast Ethernet Adapter 10100M Wired RJ45 LAN Network Converter Compatible 20202016 MacBook Pro 131516 New iPad ProMac AirSurface Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Easily connect your USB-C devices to wired Ethernet network (max 100Mbps) with the small USB-C Fast Ethernet Adapter Plug and Play, No driver / software required. Support TCP/IP, NetBEUI, IPX/SPX. Support 10/100 BASE-T performance Share your fast-speed Internet connection as well as files, printers, and hard drives when using a router as the central connection point of your network Low power consumption and power supply by USB-C port without external source of power For Mac OS, Chrome OS and Windows 8/8.1/10 (Not for earlier versions). Compatible with Apple MacBook 12, MacBook Pro 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020, New MacBook Air, New iMac/Pro, New iPad Pro, Surface Pro 7/Book 2/Go, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, more