USB C to Ethernet Adapter RJ45 to USB C Network LAN 1Gbps Adapter Type C to Ethernet Dongle Thunderbolt 3 Compatible for MacBook Pro 2020 2019.

Best Quality Guranteed. Add or Protect Ethernet Jack USB C to RJ45 Adapter let your USB C devices (laptop, tablet, smart phone) to a router, modem or network switch for wired connection. It is a great solution for those new computers that do not provide a wired Ethernet port or have a damaged Ethernet port. 1 Gbps Gigabit AdapterUSB C to Gigabit Adapter provide speed up to 1 Gbps stable internet connection. Meeting the latest Gigabit Ethernet standard while also be compatible with previous standards. No waste time waiting for your pictures to load, flash websites to come up, or videos to buffer. No worry for Wi-Fi interference and privacy issues. Tips: We suggest use CAT6 & up Ethernet cable and make sure your router and internet carrier supported 1Gbps bandwidth. Wide Compatible: Type C to Ethernet Compatible with iPad Pro 2018, Macbook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook 2015/2016/2017/2018 12'/13'/15', MacBook Pro 2016/2017/2018/2019, Dell XPS12(9250), Dell XPS13,