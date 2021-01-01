USB C to DisplayPort Video Adapter Converter 4K x 2K 60Hz Black Thunderbolt 3 Compatible USB Type C to DP USB TypeC 6 U44406NDP4K6B

Best Quality Guranteed. USB-C TO DISPLAYPORT 4K ADAPTER: Connects your existing 4K DisplayPort TV, monitor or projector to the USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on your computer or laptop. Ideal for USB-C enabled laptops including Dell XPS 13 / Dell Precision / MacBook / HP Spectre / Samsung Galaxy Book / Chromebook. Perfect macbook usb type c displayport adapter CRYSTAL-CLEAR 4K VIDEO AND DIGITAL AUDIO: USB-C to DP adapter can extend video to a second display or duplicates one video on both. Supports USB DisplayPort Alternate Mode. USB C to Displayport adapter supports UHD video resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 (4K x 2K) @ 60 Hz REVERSIBLE USB-C PLUG: Connect the reversible USB-C plug to your source devices USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port. The usb c displayport cable connects in either direction to ensure fast, easy connection every time BLACK HOUSING & SIMPLE OPERATION: The plug-and-play usb type-c to dp adapter requires