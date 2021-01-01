USB C to DisplayPort, Maxonar 8K 60Hz Type-C to DP Cable 6.6FT/2M(4K 60Hz 144Hz 120Hz 2K 240Hz) VESA Certified 32.4Gbps 1.4 HBR3 Alt Mode Video.

8K 60Hz Ultimate High Speed & Refresh Rate SupportedGamer-best refresh-rate (8K@60Hz, 8K@30Hz, 5K@60Hz,4K@120Hz, 4K@144Hz, 4K@90Hz, 4K@60Hz, 2K@240Hz, 2K@200Hz) and high resolution up to 8K could arrive 7680x4320P at 60Hz, makes it an optimal choice for smoother, tear-free gaming experience. (Note: This cable is compatible with Samsung odyssey G9 CHG90 CRG9 however please update your macOS/windows to the latest version) Advanced Material High-quality nylon braided jacket, The slim and lighter zinc alloy one-piece shell has better gloss and corrosion resistance. Compared with other shells, it is more rigid and reliable. 24K gold-plated interface, faster conduction, more stable signal, and will not fade. VESA Certified & Bandwidth up to 32.4 Gbps: DP 1.4 is best for your gaming screen or graphic design monitor. Backwards compatible with Display Port 1.3, 1.2 and 1.1. DP 1.4 extends bandwidth up to 32.4Gbps compatible with HDR/DisplayHDR, HBR3, Display Stream Compression (DSC), HDC