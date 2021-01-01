USB C to C Cable 60W 3Pack 10ft+66ft+33ft Type C Fast Charging Cord Charger Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plus S20+ Note 20 10 A80 Google Pixel 4 3 2 XL.

NOTE before purchase: This is a USB-C to USB-C cable, which means it has the same USB C plug on both ends, please be aware that this is not a USB-C to USB-A cable. Besides, you may need a USB C wall charger to charge your device. 60W Fast Charging and Sync: This USB Type-C to Type-C cable supports up to 3A/20V fast charging, enable most of usb c devices to be fast charge at full speed. The data transfer speed of this usb-c to c cable is 40-60MB/s, which equals to 480Mbps, cant reach the speed of usb 3.0 or thunderbolt 3, and cant output video signal as well. Military grade material: Strong military fiber, the most flexible, powerful and durable material, makes tensile force increased by 200%. Special Strain Relief design, can bear 10000+ bending test. Premium Aluminum housing makes the cable more durable Reinforced USB-C ConnectorUnique laser welding technology and tinplate design make the connector of this type c to c cable 3X more du