USB C Power Bank 26800mAh PD Portable Charger 18W 3 Outputs and 3 Inputs External Battery Packs Compatible for iPhone Xs Max iPad Pro Nintendo.

1 Week of Worry-free Power: Fully recharged SW30 Pro, the 26,800mAh capacity gives 4 full charges to Nintendo Switch, 12.6 to iPhone 8, 7.2 to Samsung S9, and 4 full charges to iPad mini 4. A Must-have for unlimited gamers, for camping, hiking and all kinds of fests. Upgraded Digital Display: Battery percentage + Charging voltage + Charging current; with just a power button pressed alternatively during use, your upgraded LED digital indicator will show them precisely. Fast Charge mode is indicated with blue sign when a Quick Charge-enabled device is connected. 3-Input 18W Rapid Recharge: Get a full recharge in just 11 hours with a 18W wall charger. (Note: 18W wall charger is NOT included.) Featuring 3-input: Micro-USB, l i g h t n i n g and Type-C provides high convenience of recharging this power bank with any of these 3 widely used cables. Support Quick Charge & Power Delivery: Charges QC-supported devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes; Charges PD-supported devices