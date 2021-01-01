USB C Hub3in1 Adapter USB Type C to HDMI 4K VGA Type C Power Fast Charging Port Compatible with MacBook Pro 201920182017 MacBook Air 20192018.

3-in-1 Multi Ports Design: Make by the aluminum alloy case in space grey. Expand your USB C port to HDMI, VGA output and USB-C charging port. Connecting a Type-C equipped device to HDMI and VGA displays and with a USB-C charging cable. HDMI 4K UHD: Mirror or extend your screen to an external HDTV display, monitor or projector. via HDMI port. Directly stream max 4K UHD @30Hz. backward compatible with 2K@60Hz, 1080P@60Hz. VGA Port: VGA display in up to 1080P@60Hz Full HD. When two ports(HDMI and VGA) work simultaneously, the maximum resolution of the two is 1920 x 1080P@60Hz. Note: Extend mode, when VGA and HDMI work at the same time, two monitors show the same images. USB-C(Type C) Charging Port: Powers up all your USB Type-C devices quickly with power delivery up to 60W, including Macbook Pro, Air, etc, offering enough juice for the hub itself as well. Support PD 3.0 charging at max 60W (20V/3A). This multi-port USB C adapter prov