USB C Hub with 4K HDMI 3 USB 30 SDMicro SD Card Reader Compatible 20202016 MacBook Pro 131516 New Mac AirSurface Chromebook MultiPort Adapter CBC18.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra High Speed: SD/Micro SD dual USB 3.0 card readers read and write at the same time, with data transfer speed up to UHS-I (95MB/s) - much faster than most card readers in the market. 4K@30Hz HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports with speed up to 5 Gbps Video & Audio Output: Mirror or extend your screen with the HDMI port to HDTV, monitor or projector for video and audio transfer. Support 3840x2160 4K@30Hz, 2560x1600 and lower resolutions at 60Hz Plug & Play: Used with no external drivers or power required; supposed to be used with portable devices such as wire keyboard, USB flash drive, 2.5mm external disk etc. (Note: 1. Charging function is not supported. 2. Not for Superdrive) Widely Compatible: For MacBook Pro 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020, MacBook Air 2018 2019 2020 - (Not for previous generation MacBook Air & Pro), MacBook 12, New iMac/Pro, Surface Pro 7/Book 2/Go, Chromebook, Pixelbook, Dell