From rcd-carrier

USB C Hub USB C to USB 30 HUB with 4 USB 30 Ports Applicable for MacBook Pro 2018 2017 iMac Google Chromebook Pixelbook XPS Samsung S9 S8 More USB.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra Slim Style Design USB c to USB Hub Perfect compatible with MacBook Pro 2018 2017 iMac, Google Chromebook Pixelbook, XPS, Samsung S9, S8 & More USB Type C Devices. Thunderbolt 3 USB hub with Advanced chipset: Advanced chipset with good thermal design, will not heat even if used for long time. Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device High Speed Data Type C Hub: Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1) USB C Hub with Great Compatibility: Compatible with Windows 10/8/8.1/7 / Vista / XP and Mac OS X, Linux and Chrome OS. Note: This hub support output max current up to 900mA. So some HDDs that need curent more than 900mA need extal power adapter. Package Contents: UH-109N Type C USB Hub Four Ports, User Manual, 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com