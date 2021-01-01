USB C Hub USB C Adapter with 4K HDMI Port3 USB 30 PortsMicroSDSD Card ReaderUSBC Charging PortPortable for MackbookMac ProiMac 2018Surface and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Usb-c Hub: Include 1* USB Type-C Female PD charging port, 1 * 4K HDMI port, 1 * Micro SD(TF) card slot, 1 * SD card slot,3 * USB 3.0 Type A ports 4K HDMI Port: Mirror or extend Display of your USBC laptop to your monitor or projector in up to 4K UHD (38402160 at 30Hz) High-Speed PD Recharging: 87W power input recommended, support max power input 100W. This usb c adapter provides one Type-C pass through Female port, which can securely charge connected MacBook or other type-c laptops Super Speed USB 3.0 Ports: 3 standard USB 3.0 ports support High speed data transfer rates up to 5Gbps, backward compatible with USB2.0/1.1 7 in 1 Usb C Adapter Hub: Ultra slim aluminum alloy Case, Small size and Lightweight, Fast heat dissipation, Easy to carry, Plug and Play, 2 Year Warranty, and 24 Hours friendly customer service