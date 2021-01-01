USB C hub, Type C hub Enklen 12 in 1 USB Dongle Adapter Triple Display with 100W PD, Ethernet,2X USB 3.0/USB 2.0,Docking Station for Windows USB C.

New version USB Hub C 12 in 1Unique design, compatible with all type C devices supporting USB 3.1 / PD 3.0 / DP 1.2 (compatible MacBook Pro / Air, Chromebook, other type C devices), with 12 ports, including 2 * USB 3.1, 2 * USB 2.0, 2 * card reader, 2 * HDMI 4K, 1 * Ethernet, 1 * Thunderbolt 3, 1 * VGA, 1 * 3.5mm audio / microphone jack with latest smart chip and high quality aluminum case, better protection against overheating 4K HDMI+DP OR 1080P VGA The HDMI and VGA outputs can be used simultaneously for your various display devices (monitor, television, projector). The maximum output resolution reaches 4K (3840x2160 at 30hz) via HDMI and 1920x1080 at 60Hz via the VGA port. Note: a separate HDMI / VGA cable is required, not included. Docking Station -Triple Disply Triple display: HDMI+VGA+DP, but only Windows system support the Triple display, Mac OS is not supported. Mirror or extend your screen with the USB C adapter display. Stream 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p video for a cinema