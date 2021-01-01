USB C Hub Multiport Adapter 6 in 1 Type C, Compatible with MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, Type C Laptops, XPS, USB C Docking Station with 4K HDMI, USB3.0.

Input Specifications: TYPE-C/USB-C Port Output Specifications: 1 x 4K HDMI-compatible Video Output(4K*2K 3840*2160@30Hz 1080P@60hz) 1 x USB3.0 High-speed data port(Up to 5Gbps) 1 x USB2.0 High-speed data port(Up to 480Mbps) 1 x USB-C PD Support 5V 2A (Maximum power output: 60W) TYPE C POWER DELIVERY: Charge your laptop while using the USB C Hub Multiport Adapter with Type C pass-through charging port that also supports up to 60W of Power Delivery (PD); FAST USB PORTS: This USB C multiport adapter uses a USB 3.0 interface for data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps so transferring large files or multiple files simultaneously is a breeze; it also supports USB 2.0 with up to 480Mbps transfer speed USE MULTIPLE DISPLAYS: Extend the display of your laptop to your TV, monitor, or projector via the USB hub's HDMI port; supports up to 4K@30Hz resolution and audio and is backward compatible.