USB C Hub Multiport Adapter [2021 Upgrade], ICZI 8-in1 USB C Dongle with 4K HDMI VGA Dual Display, 2 USB 3.0, RJ45 Ethernet, SD/TF Card Reader and.

[8 in 1 Multiport USB-C Adapter] Turns a single USB-C port into 2 USB-A 5Gbps Data Ports, 4K HDMI, 1080P VGA, Gigabit Ethernet port, SD & TF card reader, as well as high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery. [USB-C Power Delivery PD 3.0] Using 60W-80W Power adapter to charge your macbook pro or other type-c laptops through the C port on this hub. [HDMI & VGA Dual Display] Dual Display is possible with this USB-C Dock. HDMI and VGA can work at the same time with resolution of 1080P@60Hz, while HDMI single displays with resolution of 4K@60Hz. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds. [5Gpbs Fast Data Transfer] 2 USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps, max power 5V/700-900MA for your phones. SD and micro SD card slots (USB 2.0) support 480Mbps. Allow you to quickly upload and download photos, videos, music and other files. Connect to your external storage, keyboard, mouse, headset, optical drive, and more. [Intimate Design] Reasonably