USB C Hub for iPad Pro 2020/ 2018, 6 in 1 Hub with 4K@30Hz HDMI HDR, USB 3.0, 3.5mm Audio and 60W PD, SD/Micro Card Reader Aluminum USB-C Dock.

Product Specifications 6-in-1 USB C Hub adapter Port 1 x USB A 3.0 Ports: Up to 5 Gbps 1 x USB C Charging Port: Up to 60W 1 x 4K HDMI Port: Support 4K@30Hz & 2K@60Hz 1 x SD 3.0 Slot: Up to 104Mbps, support SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, UHS-I 1 x TF 3.0 Slot: Up to 104Mbps, support Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC 1 x 3.5mm Audio port: 3.5mm Audio/Mic Port Supports USB3.0 super speed (5Gbps) transmission, downward compatible USB2.0 Max. USB C Female port:20V@3A,Support max 60W power adapter. Supports to charge and transmit data for the USB device simultaneously 4K HDMI Port Support HDMI video resolution up to 4K x 2K@30Hz SD card slot and TF card slot can't be used at the same time Support 3.5 mm headphone jack. Crystal Clear Video and Audio. The HDMI output lets you connect to any TV or display with an HDMI port to stream video in up to 4K@30Hz resolution, while the 3.5 mm headphone jack supports the headphone and a microphone for a completely unhindered listening experience.