USB-C HUB, ELEXX USB-C (Type C) to 4-Port USB 3.0 HUB for All USB Type-C Devices like Surface Pro 4, ChromeBook Pixe, New MacBook, MacBook Pro.

USB-C HUB CAPABILITY: Work compatibly with the latest computers and newest smart devices with USB-C ports. (Like MacBook, Nokia N1, Chromebook Pixel) EXTRA PORTS EXTENSION: Make one USB-C (Type C) port extend to 4 ports of USB 3.0. (Downward compatible with USB 2.0) SUPERSPEED DATA: Up to 5 Gbps data speeds,10 times faster than usb 2.0. Transfer HD movies or files in just seconds. PLUG IN MUCH EASIER: No more vexed about upside-down of the connector. Just plug in without distinguishing the orientation. Hot swap, no driver needed. RELIABLE CUSTOMER SERVICE: Ready to respond within a 24 hour time frame. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, 180-Day Replacement Warranty and Lifetime Support Guarantee.