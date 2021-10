Tripp Lite USB C Hub Adapter Converter Portable w 2x USB Type C & 2x USB-A Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Black (U460-004-2A2CB)

TURN YOUR DEVICE'S USB-C PORT INTO A WORKSTATION: USB-C Portable Hub adds two USB-A and two USB-C ports to the USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on your tablet, laptop, notebook, MacBook, Chromebook, smartphone or PC. CONNECT USB-A & USB-C DEVICES: Dual USB-A ports accept USB peripherals, such as a flash drive, mouse, keyboard or printer. SUPPORTS CHARGING & DATA TRANSFER: USB-C ports provide up to 1.5A each for charging devices and USB-A ports provide up to 0.9A each for charging devices. Supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps. BLACK HOUSING & SIMPLE TO USE: Plug-and-play operation with no software or drivers required. Reversible USB-C plug connects in either direction. Works with USB C laptops including Dell XPS 13 / Dell Precision / MacBook / MacBook Pro / HP Spectre / Samsung Galaxy Book / Chromebooks / Lenovo Yoga 900 / ASUS Transformer book T100HA / LG Gram / Razer Blade Stealth / Acer Aspire R 14 / Acer Aspire V 15.