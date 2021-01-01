USB C Hub 9in1 Type C Adapter with 4K USB C to HDMI 3 USB 30 Ports 100W PD 30 SD and Micro SD Card Reader for MacBook Pro 201920182017 Pixelbook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra HD 4K Video Resolution The USB C to HDMI port supports device with resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz. When connecting a PC equipped with a USB Type-C port, it can output video to a display, TV, projector and so on which have HDMI or VGA interface. When the HDMI and VGA output ports work simultaneously, the display will ONLY duplicate and NOT extend but the maximum resolution of both ports is 1080P. Transfer Data in Seconds Features SD/TF dual USB 3.0 card readers. Transfer and backup your files at speeds up to 5Gbps via 3 USB 3.0 ports, and also compatible with USB 2.0/1.1. Support USB flash drive, external hard drive, keyboard, mouse, printer, MP3 player etc. In addition, with a 3.5mm audio port, you can enjoy high-quality digital audio and video. Note: 3.5mm audio jack does not have microphone function. Portable & Plug and go Compact with pocket size, 4.1 x 1.9 x 0.6 in. Easy to set into your laptop sleeve, Bag o