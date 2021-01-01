From horchow

USB C Hub, 6 In 1 USB C to HDMI Adapter with 1000M Ethernet, Power Delivery Pd Type C Charging Port, 3 USB 3.0 Ports Adapter Compatible for MacBook.

$44.70
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

USB C Hub, 6 In 1 USB C to HDMI Adapter with 1000M Ethernet, Power.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com