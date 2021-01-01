From evesky
USB C Hub,5 in 1 Type?c USB Hub, 4Kx2K 1080P Ultra HD Multifunction Multiport Card Reader with USB3.0, Plug and Play, USB Docking Station
Advertisement
This product has a exquisite apperence and efficient in heat dissipation. It is a multi?functional adapter which can meet various demand. This product can realize small screen to become big screen and supports 4K ultra high definition output High speed reading card, it can read data quickly. High thoughness Type?C port, high quality process joint, high toughness, unlimited pullout and insertion.