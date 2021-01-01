USB C Hub 13in1 Type C Hub with Ethernet4K USB C to 2 HDMIVGA2 USB30 2 USB2079W PD 30SDTF Cards ReaderMicAudio for Mac ProType C Laptops Windows.

Best Quality Guranteed. Massive USB C hub: 13-in-1 USB Type-C hub includes Ethernet/RJ-45 Port, Type C PD charging port, 2 USB 3.0 Ports, 2 USB 2.0 Ports, 2 HDMI video output with 4K resolution, VGA, and Micro SD & TF card reader. The SD card slot and the TF card slot can be used on the hub simultaneous. Mic/Audio port in extremely compact and sleek design.100% money back for quality problem within 30 days, 12-month and friendly customer service. Ultra HD 4K output & Triple display: mirror or extend your screen with the USB C adapter HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors for a cinema-like visual feast. Triple display: one Display of HDMI1 output, one Display of HDMI2, one Display of VGA output, but only Windows system support MST, Mac OS does not support. Screen switch shortcut key: windows+P. Triple display makes you manage multiple applications more convenient. Rel