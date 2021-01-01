CalDigit USB-C Gen2 10Gb/s SOHO Dock - Up to 4K 60Hz, HDMI 2.0b, HDR, DisplayPort 1.4, 10Gb/s USB A & USB C, UHS-II microSD and SD Card Readers.

[8 Ports of Connectivity] 2 x USB-C 10Gb/s (Host/Data), 1 x USB-C (Passthrough Charging), 1 x USB-A 10Gb/s, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x UHS II SD, 1 x UHS II microSD [MAC & WINDOWS COMPATIBLE] USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port that supports DP 1.4 required for full 4K 60Hz output [Passthrough Charging or Bus Powered] Can be used without additional power or with your laptop charger. *Connecting the laptop charger is hightly recommended if you are connecting multiple bus powered USB devices to the dock due to the limited available power coming from the single USB-C connection* [FULL 4K 60Hz] Single display up to 4K 60Hz, Dual 4K 60Hz Mirrored (Mac & Windows), or Dual 4K 30Hz Extended (Windows only). Please check which display configuration is supported by your system. *MACS CANNOT SUPPORT DUAL EXTENDED DISPLAYS OVER USB-C! [UHS-II SD 4.0 CARD SLOTS]: Latest UHS-II SD and microSD card slots support SD/SDHC/SDXC at up to 312 MB/s bus speed. Transfer full days of footage fr