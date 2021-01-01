USB C Female to USB Male Adapter Pack of 3 Type C to USB A Converter Compatible with iPhone 11 12 Pro Max iPad Air Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 etc Space.

Universal Compatibility: Turning USB ports into USB C ports to connect USB C peripherals to devices with USB A ports built in. This enables you to connect phones, tablets, flash drives, mouse, hubs and other USB C peripherals to your laptops and chargers with normal USB Easy to Use: No installation required. Simply plug and work. Super small to stick to USB A ports all the time. Fast and Quick: Offer USB 2.0 data transfer speed up to 480 Mbps and supports up enough power output for charging. Please be noted: we do not recommend you buy this adapter for Magsafe charger unless your power adapter provides a full 15W power or higher Durable and Reliable: High quality aluminum case of the adapter has also undergone a fatigue test of bending and has been proven to be suitable for your usage. Built in 56KΩ resistor in this USB C to USB adapter ensures charging and data transferring safe and long lasting. Portable and Compact Design Easy to carry it around and stick on the devices.