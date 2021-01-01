USB C Female to USB Male Adapter 2 PackType C to A Connector for iPhone 11 12 Mini Pro MaxXR SEAirpods iPad AirSamsung Galaxy Note 10 20 S20 S21.

Best Quality Guranteed. PAY ATTENTION TO THE LIMITATION: It is a USB-C female to USB-A male adapter designed for charging or data transfer and it will NOT support vidoe signal transmission. Gives you the ability to connect USB-C peripherals to devices with USB-A ports built in. Small enough to leave it in the USB port without protruding way out from your devices. Offers data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps and also supports up to 3 Amps of power output. Constructed with durable aluminum alloy to ensure that it doesnt wear out over time.