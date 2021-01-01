USB C Dual 4K Dock w/ Laptop Power Delivery: Dual Display 2X HDMI + 2X DisplayPort, 4X USB A 3.0, 2X Type C, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, Audio+Mic Jack.

Amazing Features You'll Love: Seamlessly add Two each or a combination of HDMI and DisplayPort (DP) monitors, USB 3.0, Audio + Mic Jack ports to your MacBook, Laptops, or other USB-C or USB-A 3.0 enabled systems. - 4 x Super Speed USB 3.0 ports provides up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds to minimize data transfer times and maximize productivity - Lets you output UHD 4K resolutions on two monitors making it a great choice for video and photo editing - The mic and audio jack delivers crystal-clear audio while being compact enough to accompany you wherever you go - Connect up to 6 USB powered devices including mouse, keyboard, external graphics cards, portable hard drive, etc. - Gigabit Ethernet LAN ensure the max quality internet connection and lets you charge your smartphones through the USB ports