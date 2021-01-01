3Pack Usb C Charger For Iphone 12, Type C Fast Charging Block, 18W Pd Phone Charge Usb-C Plug Wall Adapter Cube For Iphone 12 Pro Max, 12, Samsung.

Upgraded C Block With A Power Delivery 3.0 Port To Charge Iphone Series Models Up To 3 Times Faster Than Original Charger. 'S Latest Technology Built-In Smart Chip, Ul-Certified Charger Will Protect Your Devices Against Excessive Current, Overheating, Overcharging And Short-Circuit Protection, Exhaustive Protection While Charging. Home Charger Adapter Allows Charging At Home Or In The Office Via Usb C Connection. Simply Plug In The Usb C To C Or C To Ltg(Iphone) Cable, And Plug The Adapter Into The Wall. Compact, Lightweight, Portable, Stylish, Easy To Store. Package Include 3