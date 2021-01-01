USB C Charger 4Port 72W USB Wall Charger with TypeC 60W Power Delivery PD Charger Station Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max 2017 MacBook Pro Pixel.

USB Type-C Power Delivery: 60W PD Charger Widely compatible with all USB C devices. Support MacBook Pro, Nexus 5X/6P, Nintendo Switch, Pixel 2 XL, Lumia 950/950XL, Chromebook Pixeland other USB C devices. HP Envy is not compatible 3 Smart Charging USB-A Ports: Charges up to 3 devices at once and one power port up to 5V/2.4A max. Compatible with most smartphones such as Apple iPhone 8, 7, 6s, 6s Plus, 6 Plus, 5, 5C, 5S, iPad ProMiniAir, Samsung Galaxy S7S7 Edge, Kindle, etc. Note, this charger don't support Sumsung Note 10/10+ PPS Ultra Convenient: Supplies more ports for charging smart phones, tablets and notebooks, truly one for all. Worldwide voltage compatibility (100-240V/ac) ideal for international travel Safety Guarantee: USB-IF, TID:12000067, UL, CE, FCC certificated, using the Highest Quality Components, build-in Safeguards Protected Against Over-Charging, Over-Currents, and Over-Heating What We Offer: 1 x USB C PD