From general

Usb C Charger 30W 2-Port With 18W Pd Wall Fast Charger For Ipad Pro, Galaxy Note20 S20 S10 S9, Iphone 12 Mini 12 Pro Max 11 Pro Max Xr, Pixel.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compatible Devices: Game Consoles: Item Weight: 5 Grams Current Rating: 3 Amps Total Usb Ports: 2 Broad Compatibility: Pd Charger Is Compatible With Ipad Pro, Iphone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xr/Xs Max/Xs/X/8Plus/8, Macbook Air 13Inch, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Note20/Note10/S20/S10/S9+/S9, Lg G8x/G8/G7/V50 Thinq, And More. Safe Fast Charging: With The Intelligent Chip Inside, The Usb-C Charger Matches The Current As Your Devices Need Automatically. Multiple Protection Ensure Safer Charging Overnight. Compact Size: 2.2'X 1.88'X 1.1', The Fast Charger With Foldable Plug Ensures You Maximum Portability Wherever You Go. What You Get: 30W 2-Port Usb Charger, User Manual.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com