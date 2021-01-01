From checkolite international inc.
USB C Cable 2 Pack USB Type C Cable 3A Fast Charging Cable Nylon Braided Cord Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Note20 S20 S10 Plus S9 S8 Nintendo.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 2-Pack USB Type C Cable: Widely compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20 S10 Plus S10e S9 S8 S8+ Note9 Note8, PS5 DualSense controller, Samsung A50 A30 A20 A40 A60 M40 M20 M30, Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, Galaxy Fold, LG Q Stylo 4 Stylo 5, LG G5 G6 G7 G8 G8S ThinQ, LG Q7 V20 V30 V35 V40 V50, iPad Pro 11, 2018 iPad Pro 12.9, compatible with GoPro Hero 5 hero 6 7 black, Nintendo Switch, Motorola Razr 2019, Moto G6 G7 Z4 Z3 X4, Moto Z Force, Moto z2 play, Alcatel 7, HTC 10 U12+, OnePlus 2, Huawei P9 3A Fast Charge and Data Transfer: type c charger provides Max 5V 3A, 9V 2A or 12V 1.5A for your type-c smartphones. It is compatible with QC 3.0, Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung AFC and Huawei FCP. For data syncing, this USB c to USB a 2.0 cable supports Max 480Mbps. Safe and Reliable Charging: With intelligent chip and standard 56k pull-up resistor contained, this type c charging cable protects your cell phone's battery with