USB C AdapterType C Connector USB 31 10 Gbs PD100W Quick Charge 4 K 60 Hz High Resolution Supports High Speed Compatible with MacBook.

Update Version, Maximum 100W Type C PD Fast Charger Adapter: USB C Adapter adopted Type-c PD fast charging technology enables it could support max current efficiency of 20V/5A, could support faster charging speed for your MacBook than other common charger cables and adapters, full charge your MacBook just need 90 minutes, high quality and high efficiencyallowing you to charge your MacBook Pro 15inch(87W), MacBook Pro 13inch(61W), MacBook(29W) and other PCs, smartphones and tablets. Strong USB C Adapter: Adopted the newest strong magnet to make of, this usb-c adapter could magnet and then charge within a second and never worry about disconnecting and dropping off in charging from your macbook or other type-c interface devices. Right Angle Design: Considering the convenience, this usb c charging adapter adopted L side interface design to avoid clutter layout and winding, fit your MacBook perfectly, keep a clean desktop, it is convenient to use*