USB A 30 Extension Cable 3 feet Connect USB A to Socket USB A Suitable for All USB A Ports Black Space Gray Pro Series

Best Quality Guranteed. Universal compatibility: easily extend the connection between your PC or laptop and devices like a printer, WiFi dongle, keyboard, mouse, webcam, or USB hub High speed USB 3.0: USB 3.0 technology increases data transfer speeds to up to 5 Gbit/s, a tenfold increase from USB 2.0 Proven reliability: thanks to the PVC jacket, the cable is sturdy yet flexible, and the nickel alloy ensures low wear on the plug The cable is backwards compatible, making it easy to use with USB versions 2.0, 1.1, and 1.0 36 months manufacturer warranty