USB A 3.0 to USB C Cable 13FT / 4M, Oculus Link Headset Cable Compatible for Oculus Quest/Quest 2 and Gaming PC, High Speed Data Transfer & Fast.

$17.69
In stock
[Compatibility] Specially designed for Oculus Quest 2/Quest Link Compatible VR Speed Data Transfer. USB 3.1 10Gbps high-speed transmission. [Super Speed Output] Type C connector is the new design for USB 3.1;Bold wire core for increased durability and aesthetics. [Ultra-Durable] Lasts 5X longer than other USB cables. Aramid fiber reinforcement makes it stronger and more durable. Uses a 56K? pull-up resistor for incredible safety and reliability. [Fast Sync & Charge] The USB-C dual screw locking connector will provide more reliable and secure mating mechanism for industrial and other user application. [Why you need it] When you use it, you are no longer limited to Oculus Quest's fixed application games. Using it to connect your PC, you will open a new world. Also suitable for extended connection of USB device interfaces, such as USB devices, HD cameras, virtual reality VR, HiFi amp speakers, mobile hard drives, WIFI and other devices.

