USB 31 Front Panel Socket to USB 30 20Pin Header Male Extension Adapter for Motherboard

Connector1: USB 3.0 Front Panel Socket / Connector2: USB 3.1 Front Panel Header The adapter is a converter to convert the available USB 3.0 header of a motherboard into a USB 3.1 header. Thus the USB 3.1 port of a housing can also be supplied with USB 3.1 without a suitable mainboard. Even the most up-to-date motherboards with AMD AM4 or Intel 2066 sockets are not always equipped with a USB 3.1 header. The adapter is the perfect solution to use the USB 3.1 connectors with Type-C or Type-A. The small converter is plugged into a USB 3.0 header that provides two USB 3.0 lanes. Thus, two data lines with 5 Gbps each are available, which are bundled into a USB 3.1 header with 10 Gbit / s. The converter thus provides a full-fledged USB 3.1 port.