USB 30 Type C Aluminium Housing Box External Drive 8X DVDRW CDRW ROM Burner Writer Reader Windows PC Mac Super Multi Enclosure Housing Box Caddy.

Best Quality Guranteed. Device Type: USB 3.0 Tray Loading DVD Re-Writer Aluminium Housing - Play and Writer DVD disc must be use with Software Application. Free download, User Manual, Technology, Service, Problem issue and more support in OS-STORE Blog Cautions: There are some cause of not compatible. Please refer as follow to use. 1. Using power adapter with laptop, when the drive working and connecting 2. CPU require: intel i-Series / AMD A-Series or high class; DRAM require: 4GB or high. 3. DVD Play video or Burner disc must be use point software 4. CD / DVD video must be use software to play 5. Close save power setting in Windows - 'Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power. Read Speed: 24x CD, 8x DVD/ Write Speed: 24x CD, 8x DVD Disc - Using this superdrive for your ultrabook, netbook or PC, you can playback CD, DVD, which will give you perfect effect when you are watching DVD videos, installing soft