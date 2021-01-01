From coolaid
USB 30 to SATA III Hard Drive Adapter Converter Cable for 25 35 Inch HDDSSD Hard Drive Disk and SATA Optical Drive with 12V2A Power Adapter Support.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Universal Hard Drive Adapter: 2.5 /3.5 SATA SSD HDD, BLU-RAY DVD, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-RW, DVD+RW Combo devices. SuperSpeed USB 3.0: Data transfer rates of up to 6Gbps only for SSD. USB 3.0 version, supports data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps, Backward compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1. (Note: actual rate will depend on the capability of your device.) UASP Function: Provides faster transfers up to 70% faster read speeds and 40% faster write speeds over traditional USB 3.0 SATA to USB Adapter: Connect to the SATA device using USB interface. No drivers needed for you to enjoy its outstanding performance. Support Windows 7/8/10/MAC OS 8 or above. Package includes: 1 x USB 3.0 to SATA hasrd drive adapter; 1 x2.6ft Data Cable; 1 x 12V 2A Power Adapter.