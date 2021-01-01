From chinese laundry kristin cavallari
USB 30 to Gigabit Ethernet NIC 101001000 Mbps Network Adapter with Dual RJ45 LAN Ports Compatible for Windows 10 and MacOS 1015Intel
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Integrated USB 3.0 pass-through port, Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports through a single USB connection. IEEE 802.3, 802.3u and 802.3ab (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, and 1000BASE-T) compatible, IEEE 802.1Q VLAN Tagging support. Business or IT professionals that need to connect to two separate networks simultaneously. Run a virtual machine(s) on a workstation, with access to separate physical network connections. OS Supported - Compatible for Windows 7, 8, 10 Mac OS 10.6 to 10.15 - VLAN tagging is currently not supported in Mac OS Linux Kernel 2.6.25 to 4.11.x LTS Versions only.