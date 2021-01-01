USB 30 External CD DVD Drive with Protective Storage Carrying Case Bag Portable DVDCD ROM +RW Drive Burner Rewriter for Windows 1087 Mac Linux.

Best Quality Guranteed. Easy to UseNo need extra driver program and extra power supply. Just plug into the USB 3.0 port direclty on laptop or desktop with Windows 10, 8.1, 7, Vista, XP, Linux, all versions of Mac OS, it will be recognized and installed automatically. Ideal for Apple Macbook Air / MacBook Pro / iMac / Dell / Hp / Lenovo / Sony / Samsung / Asus / Acer and more computers (NOTE: DO NOT support Chromebook, TV, and Car) Faster USB 3.0High speed USB 3.0 external DVD drive with 100% durable brand new DVD loader and low impedance & anti-interference ability, bring you faster and smooth experience. Backwards compatible with USB 2.0, 1.0 MultifunctionalIt's not only a reader, but also writer / rewriter / burner, which allows you to enjoy movies, music, back up data, install software / system, burn discs and more. Support CD-R, CD-ROM, CD+/-RW, DVD-ROM, DVD-R, DVD+/-RW, DVD-R DL, VCD ROM discs Portable & S