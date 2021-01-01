From altronix corporation
USB 30 Cable AMale to BMale 3 Feet 09 Meters 10Pack
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 10 Pack of USB 3.0 Cable - A-Male to B-Male 3-foot-long high-speed multi-shielded USB 3.0 A-Male to B-Male cable Backwards compatible with high speed USB 2.0 devices as well as USB 1.1 Constructed with corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors for optimal signal clarity and shielding to minimize interference PC and Mac compatible USB 3.0 uses less power, but has increased power output up to 4.8 Gbit/s. Compared with the USB 2.0 transmission speed, USB 3.0 is 10 times faster