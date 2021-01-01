USB 30 Aluminum Sharing Switch Selector 4 Port 2 Computers Peripheral Switcher Adapter Hub for PC Printer Scanner Mouse Keyboard with One Button.

Best Quality Guranteed. ONE-SECOND SWITCHThe USB 3.0 switcher allows two computers or mac to share same peripheral usb devices with 4 USB 3.0 ports. Without the hasslement of plugging and unplugging cables, one key press to switch within one second! FASTER USB 3.04 USB 3.0 ports make the date transfering rate up to 5Gb/s (10 times faster than USB 2.0). With two 1.5m USB 3.0 cables packaged in, the usb 3.0 sharing switch can work well with high-bandwidth USB 3.0 peripheral devices such as external hard disks, HD webcams and digital cameras. It is backward compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 devices. MORE CONVENIENCEThe usb switcher allows you combine with 4 USB 3.0 Ports to share multiple devices e.g. printers, scanners, etc. Bus powered with no external power supply required. PLUG AND PLAY Easy to install. No extra drivers or softwares required. We provide 2-year warranty and 24-hour email responding! Button a