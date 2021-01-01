USB 20 to RS232 DB9 Serial Cable Male A Converter Adapter with PL2303 Chipset for Windows 10 81 8 7 Vista XP 2000 Linux and Mac OS X 106 and Above 6ft

How it works: USB to RS232 DB9 Serial Adapter is designed for connecting to serial devices such as DB9 equipped serial modems, ISDN Terminal Adapters, digital cameras, label writers, palm PCs, barcode scanners, PDAs etc through USB port with 1Mbps data transfer rate; Connectors: With standard USB Type A Male to standard 9-pin DB9 RS-232 serial connector; Chipset & Supported OS: PL-2303 Chipset for widest possible compatibility with Windows (10/8.1/8/7XP), Mac, Linux, etc; Conductor & Shielding: Tinned Copper Conductor(Wire guage#24#28) and triple shielding ensure the best data transfer rate. Powered by USB port, no external power adapter required. Simple installation, plug & play after one time driver installation; What you get: USB 2.0 to Serial (9-Pin) DB-9 RS-232 Converter Cable is backed with 24-months worry-free and customer service support.