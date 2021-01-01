From fireside games
USB 20 AMale to Micro B Cable 3Foot Black 5Pack
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 5-Pack USB 2.0 cable with A Male to Micro B connectors; supports up to 480 Mbps data transmission speed Ideal for charging Android phones and tablets or connecting PC peripherals such as hard drives, printers, and more Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion for signal purity; smaller connector designed to fit smaller spaces Compact connector head works with nearly all cases; improved charging capability up to 2100 mA Thinner and more flexible cable; cable length: 3 feet (0.9 meters); 1-year limited warranty