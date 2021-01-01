USB 3.0-Type-E Socket, with Chip Motherboard Connector Converter Panel Mounting Expansion Adapter, USB 3.1 Connector for Use with Type C or Type-A

The product is a USB 3.1 front panel header socket to USB 3.0 front panel socket 20pin header extension adapter for motherboard Works for convert the available USB 3.0 header of motherboard into a USB 3.1 header. Thus the USB 3.1 port of a housing can also be supplied with USB 3.1 without a suitable mainboard Converter plug?in for mainboard. Compact adapter can be inserted directly and requires no additional attachments Bundling in USB 3.1 with up to 5 GBit / s. Convenient accessory with USB 3.1 connector fits into any USB 3.0 header. Can be plugged into a USB 3.0 header that provides two USB 3.0 lanes Perfect solution to use the USB 3.1 connectors with Type?C or Type?A. Even the most up?to?date motherboards with for AMD AM4 or for Intel 2066 sockets are not always equipped with a USB 3.1 header. The converter provides a full?fledged USB 3.1 port