From vito

USB 3.0 Type C / USB TF Memory Card Reader 4 in 1 OTG type-c hub card reader adapter

$21.46
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

USB 3.0 Type C / USB TF Memory Card Reader 4 in 1 OTG type-c hub card reader adapter

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com